Russian forces continue to move on the field in Ukraine, where the military offensive has already taken several locations In the last hours. Meanwhile, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who this week has suspended military aid to Ukraine, has already begun to glimpse the option that kyiv Does not win the war To Moscow.

On the advances in the front, the Russian Defense Ministry, which has announced the taking of the localities of Lebedevka (Kursk), Noenkoye (Sumi) and Konstantinopil (Donetsk) as a result of offensive military actions.

“In the last 24 hours the Ukrainian Armed Forces They have lost more than 350 military, a combat cartwo infantry combat vehicles, five obuses, one mortar, an electronic war station, an Israeli manufacturing radar, an engineering vehicle to save obstacles, eleven drone control points and a ammunition warehouse, “the ministry, which is committed to continuing the Russian military campaign until the Russian military campaign until the Total control of the four annexed Ukrainian regions By Russia in 2022: Donetsk, Lugansk, Jersón and Zaporiyia.

On the other hand, Moscow has reported that “this units of the military group They have released the town of Konstantinopilin the People’s Republic of Donetsk. “

Konstantinopil, a town that came to have about a thousand settlers before the beginning of the war, is 14 kilometers from Kurájove, a Important Ukrainian logistics knot taken by Russian forces last January. The taking of this town opens a New route to Russian troops In his advance towards Pokrovsk, one of the main objectives of the Russian military campaign at the moment, in addition to bringing the line of the front to the administrative border of the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk.

Russian offensive at Kursk

On Saturday, the ‘number two’ of the political-military direction of the Russian Armed Forces and commander of the Special Forces AJMM, Lieutenant General Api Alaudinov, announced a large -scale offensive on Kursk frontthe Russian region controlled for months by Ukrainian troops.

Tens of thousands of people had to flee from the area attacked in summer by Ukraine in an attack that meant an important strategic achievement within the framework of the war between Moscow and kyiv. However, in the last three weeks The Ukraine controlled area has been reduced by a fifthaccording to estimates, while analysts already attribute this offensive to the announcement of the United States to stop the help to Ukraine to force a negotiation.

Trump does not rule out that Ukraine loses war

For his part, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has rejected the accusations of following the game to Russia in the Ukraine War and insured that no one has treated Vladimir Putin as hard as him, before estimating that kyiv could end up defeated anyway In his conflict with Moscow, even despite the American support.

“I think I have been very hard with Russia. I think No one has been harder than me with Russiaif one thinks well, “Trump said in an interview with Fox Business issued this Sunday.





On the Russian president, Trump has recognized that he keeps a Good relationship with Putinbut that is no excuse to press the Kremlin leader. “I have got along with him. And as I have got along very well with him, people say ‘Oh, Trump is that it is very …’, but I think Putin would be the first to say that no one has been harder with Russia than Donald Trump,” he said.

At a given time of the interview, the presenter Maria Bartiromo reminded her The anger that he had with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, at the end of last month at the White House, in the public confirmation of his distancing About the future of war, and asked if he believed that Ukraine could survive without the United States.

“The same does not survive in any way“Trump replied.” Look, it was a war that we never thought it was going to happen, and ended up happening. And now we are stuck in this disaster, “Trump added before pointing to his predecessor, Joe Biden, for granting help without brake to Zelenski, whom he took advantage of to return to Call him ungrateful.

“Zelenski has taken money from this country under the Biden government as a baby takes candies. I think it’s not grateful. He does not stop talking about being fighting, to talk about courage, but in the end someone has to use the weapons we have given them, “Trump said.