The organ of the church of San Francisco, the only baroque one left in the city, played last night, like every Passion Saturday, with the notes of the Salve dedicated to the Virgin of Sorrows. The musical piece was composed in 1903 by Juan Antonio Gómez Navarro, chapel master of the cathedral mosque of Córdoba. The blue butlers surrounded the central nave of the church of San Francisco, which they illuminated with the dim light of candles, to pay tribute to the Virgin.

This prayer of praise to the Dolorosa, for which Gómez Navarro felt special devotion, is only heard on this date and its notes shook the attendees as they contemplated the image illuminated only by the light of the candles. The act also represents a unique rite of accompaniment by the most senior butlers to the new generations of the brotherhood.

Last December, coinciding with the centenary of the composer's death, Paso Azul paid tribute to him by placing a plaque with his name in a space dedicated to music in the church of San Francisco.