Apple TV+ announced that the Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Mad Men”), will join the cast of the third season of The Morning Show series, scheduled for release later this month.

Jon Hamm, who recently played Cyclone, “chief” of the air pilots in Top Gun: Maverickjoins the Apple series in the role of Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, attracting Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) to its mighty orbit.

Jon Hamm as Cyclone in Top Gun: Maverick. (Photo: Diffusion)

The second season of The Morning Show recently received Emmy Award nominations: Reese Witherspoon entered the race for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, while Billy Crudup was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The third season will be hosted and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt (“Homeland,” “House of Cards”).

Picking up after the explosive events of the first season, the second sees the crew of “The Morning Show” newscast emerging from the rubble of stocks. Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon)to a new UBA and a world in constant change, where identity is everything and the abyss between who we present ourselves and who we really are comes into play.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show (Photo: Apple Tv +)

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the cast of the first installment was led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Wish Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden. New additions for the second season included Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.

At its premiere, Crudup’s performance as Corey Ellison earned him an Emmy Award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, in addition to a Critics Choice award. Additionally, Aniston’s performance as Alex Levy earned her a SAG Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series. The production also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.