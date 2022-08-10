Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday in Helsinki (2-0) and won the fifth UEFA Super Cup in its history. Carlo Ancelotti’s men began their season with a first title.

This trophy is added to the 97 that Real, the most successful club in the world, already has, ahead of Barça’s 96.

And as he did throughout last Champions League campaign, it was the inevitable Karim Benzema who delivered Madrid in the 65th minute with a goal following a daring Vinicius cross into the area, after an early goal from David Alaba with a header after a corner by Casemiro (38).

Meanwhile, the club’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has become the first coach in history to win four European Super Cups.

“We have to win all the competitions and we are going to try,” the Italian coach told a news conference on Tuesday.

Benzema, second top scorer in the history of Real

Karim Benzema has also returned to the path of last season. The French centre-forward, a big favorite for the Ballon d’Or on October 17, became the second top scorer in Real Madrid’s history with his goal at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, ahead of the 323 goals scored by Real Madrid legend Raúl.

In addition, he equaled the 23 titles of Real legend Paco Gento and lifted his first trophy as official captain of the white team.

His association with Vinicius, very active on the left side of the pitch, was once again a source of inspiration on Wednesday night. In the 17th minute, ‘KB9’ let fly a ball passed by Valverde to the Brazilian, whose shot was blocked by Tuta’s lightning return. And in the 37th minute, ‘Vini”s shot went just wide of Kevin Trapp’s right post.

But despite their apparent dominance, Madrid gave a scare in the early stages: after fifteen minutes, Daichi Kamada, who preferred rookie Mario Götze in attack, played it deep, but was rejected by Thibaut Courtois, who also He was very focused in the first minutes of the season.

The result was a plenary session for the current champion of Spain and Europe, who resumed his season as he had finished it: winning.

Eintracht’s season did not start well

Eintracht, who were crowned Europa League champions in May, suffered their second successive defeat in the German league, losing 6-1 to Bayern Munich in their first game of the season.

The Eagles, without Filip Kostic, who is leaving for Juventus, could not do much against this immutable Real.

