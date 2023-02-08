At the moment sony has not remained with its arms crossed over the universe of spider-man in the cinema, this despite having very big flops like the premiere of Morbius last year. Despite this, the spin offs are still on the way, and the next one is that of Madame Web, project that has given updates of its output from time to time.

By now there should be a first trailer for the film, but it seems that Sony is saving all this to be shown at the big comic book or movie conventions, so the perfect scenarios would be the cinemacon wave San Diego Comic-Con. Even movie stars like Emma Roberts They have given some details.

In a chat on the podcast Shut Up Evan, the actress spoke about her new role, and offered the first details regarding this mysterious character. Her mentioning that she’s not really a superhero and that she doesn’t really have any special powers. Of course, due to some actions she can be considered a heroine in some way.

This is what he said:

What I can tell you is that I am not a superhero. Some people might think she’s a superhero, but no… like I don’t have supernatural powers. So I can tell you that.

He also spoke a bit about his experience on set:

I’m really, really excited for everyone to see it, and by the way, I’m excited to see it, because I only worked on it for, like, a week, so there’s a lot I haven’t seen. I got to see the storyboards and read the script, and it’s fantastic.

Remember that this film will arrive on February 16, 2024 to theaters.

Via: The Direct

Editor’s note: The more news arrives, the more attention is drawn to wanting to know the concept of the tape, and especially if it will be an origin story or if it is from an already established Madame Web. Anyway, we’ll see that in a year.