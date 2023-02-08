Real Madrid has qualified for the final of the World Cup for clubs in Morocco. The Egyptian Al Ahly was defeated 1-4 in the semi-finals.

Al Ahly had already played two games at the Club World Cup. In the first round, Auckland City was defeated 3-0 and then Seattle Sounders FC was also won in the second round (0-1). In the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Real Madrid was a size too big.

A minute after the break, the decision seemed a fact in Rabat. Vinícius Júnior had made it 0-1 in the 43rd minute, after which Real Madrid also made it 0-2 a minute after the break with a goal from Federico Valverde. However, the Egyptian club did not give up and in the 65th minute the connection was made with a used penalty from Ali Maaloul. The Egyptian club did not get further than that. Luka Modric failed to make it 1-3 from the penalty spot in the 87th minute, but Rodrygo did so in stoppage time. The final score was even wider: Sergio Arribas came on in the 98th minute and scored the 1-4 in the same minute. See also Editorial Russia's missile strike on a Ukrainian mall was terrorism

Fans of Al Ahly. ©AFP



Real Madrid will face Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia in the final on Saturday. That club won 3-2 against the Brazilian Flamengo yesterday, which will therefore have to compete against Al Ahly on Saturday in the battle for third place. Real Madrid can win the World Cup for clubs for the fifth time. The cup was previously won in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Injuries

Just before the game, it was announced that Marco Asensio was already the seventh player Real Madrid had to miss in the semi-finals of the World Cup. The midfielder has a hamstring injury, sustained earlier in the game against Mallorca. Coach Carlo Ancelotti was also unable to rely on Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Éder Militão, Lucas Vázquez and Ferland Mendy due to injuries.

Benzema and Militão do not seem to be injured very seriously and may be able to join Real in Morocco in time for the final on Saturday. Ancelotti was told on Wednesday that goalkeeper Courtois, who is suffering from a groin injury, will not be available. See also Timemania: Caixa draws prize of R$ 47 million this Saturday (9)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program and results La Liga





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Standings La Liga





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

All videos about La Liga

Statistics La Liga





Our apologies See also War in Ukraine: Military denies attack on tank farm in Russia Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.