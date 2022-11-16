Emma Marrone, visit to Maradona’s mural in Naples

Emma Marrone crazy about Naples. A city that would steal anyone’s heart for its endless charm. The Salento singer recently shared some shots in the shadow of Vesuvius on social networks. Among them, she too also one in which she pays homage to the great Diego Armando Armando Maradonaposing at night, in front of the mural dedicated to him.

Just the Pibe de Oro, the man who led Napoli to the last historic championship in 1990: an Italian success that in 2023 could be repeated by Spalletti’s team, led by champions of the caliber of Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia (someone dubbed Kvaradona) e Raspadori.



Emma Marrone (Instagram story from real_brown)



But watch out for Juventusthe favorite team of Emma Brown, which in recent weeks has risen from its ashes. After elimination in the Champions League (relegated to the Europa League, finishing third in the group behind Benfica-Psg and in front of Maccabi Haifa on goal difference) in Serie A he put on a series of consecutive victories (including those against Inter And Lazio) which allowed her to close 2022 in third place behind Milan and ten points behind Napoli. With the dream of a sensational Scudetto comeback starting in January…

Emma Marrone and the love post for Naples









Subscribe to the newsletter

