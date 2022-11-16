Madness in Arena 1! After more than an hour in concert, the Arctic Monkeys gave their audience a treat and played one of the most anticipated songs of the night: Do I wanna know?, possibly the most popular song by the group from Yorkshire.

The first chords were received with an intense ovation, and the attendees, without hesitation, began to chant at the top of their voices, until they were breathless. It was not the only song that received popular heat, since the song “505″ was also sung and shouted at the top of their lungs by the fans of the British band.

It should be remembered that this concert was sold out, after having sold out all the tickets that went on sale in April for the first performance of Alex Turner and company in national territory. VIDEO: Credits: Jessica Merino / URPI – LR