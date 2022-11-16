Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday November 16, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, interesting sky for feelings, an important bond could arise at any moment. As far as work is concerned, it’s time to get involved and not sit idly by. Courage, throw yourself into the fray! Get busy and don’t waste even a minute in useless chatter…

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 16 November 2022), intriguing stars for feelings thanks to Venus which is no longer against: green light for acquaintances. As far as work is concerned, beware of arguments: try to keep calm, even if someone tries to make you lose it…

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during this day the stars will reward those who love each other, rediscovered complicity for couples after a bit of a dull period… Heavens interested in work, important news is coming. During the week try to do only what is necessary and not to overdo it.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, this sky is beautiful for carrying on an acquaintance that will prove to be precious in the near future. As far as work is concerned, valid insights are expected. You can get something extra after a difficult time.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 16 November 2022), there could be tensions in love, try not to pull too much. As for work, favor meetings with other cities.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, an interesting sky for feelings, especially if you want to put an important project in the pipeline. There is no lack of work burdens but in the end your commitment will be rewarded. Courage! Make the most of the knowledge you have on the job to try to get a promotion.

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Aries: an important bond could arise at any moment. Work? Get in the game!

