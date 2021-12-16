Emissions Finland’s greenhouse gas emissions decreased by nine percent last year

The reduction in emissions was due to, among other things, a warm winter, changes in the structure of electricity production and a decrease in traffic.

Finland Greenhouse gas emissions decreased by nine per cent last year compared to 2019, according to Statistics Finland.

The reduction in emissions was due to, among other things, a warm winter, changes in the structure of electricity production and a decrease in traffic.

According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data, Finland’s total greenhouse gas emissions last year corresponded to 48.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Compared to 1990, Finland’s greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 32 percent.

Finland Emissions from the largest source, the energy sector, fell by 11 per cent last year from the previous year.

Emissions from industrial processes and the use of products decreased by five per cent and emissions from the waste sector decreased by 3 per cent from 2019. Emissions from agriculture remained more or less at the previous year’s level.

According to Statistics Finland, based on the information available so far, Finland is meeting its emission reduction obligations under the EU and the Kyoto Protocol for 2013–20.