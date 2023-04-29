Saturday, April 29, 2023, 12:23 p.m.



The new BMW iX1 xDrive30 is the first all-wheel drive electric car developed by the brand for the premium compact segment. Two perfectly integrated electric motors on the front and rear axles offer a combined power of 230 kW/313 PS (taking into account the instantaneous effect of Boost mode), and a total torque of 494 Nm. The electric all-wheel drive system ensures superior traction and directional stability in any situation. The BMW iX1 xDrive30 completes acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

The fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology also includes high-efficiency charging technology featuring the improved charging software also found in the BMW i7, and a flat-shaped high-voltage battery installed in the underbody itself. of the vehicle, whose high energy density gives the car a range of 414-440 kilometres. The new BMW iX1 xDrive30 receives the 0 emissions environmental label from the General Directorate of Traffic.

Respectful



Fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology is also present in the plug-in hybrid variants of the new BMW X1, marking a significant advance over the previous generation in terms of sportiness, efficiency and cargo capacity. There has also been a significant increase in electric range.

The new BMW X1 launches with a catalog of conventional combustion engines that includes a gasoline unit and a diesel unit from the new modular generation of EfficientDynamics engines from the BMW Group. Second-generation 48V mild hybrid technology with an electric motor integrated into the seven-speed Steptronic gearbox will be available to improve both efficiency and power delivery in upcoming engines.

Among the launch versions is the new BMW X1 sDrive18i (combined fuel consumption: 7.0 – 6.3 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions: 158 – 143 g/km in WLTP cycle) powered by a three-cylinder engine. 115 kW/156 hp.

The four-cylinder diesel unit in the new BMW X1 sDrive18d (combined fuel consumption: 5.5 – 4.9 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions: 145 – 129 g/km in WLTP cycle) generates 110 kW/150 PS .

elegant interior



Key elements of the cabin redesign are the slim instrument cluster, the curved screen (BMW Curved Display), the ‘floating’ armrest with integrated control panel and the backlit mobile phone tray at the front of the center console.

The new seats are optionally available with upholstery in perforated Sensatec and Vernasca leather. The options list also includes sports seats, electric seat adjustment with memory function and lumbar support with massage function.

Improvements have been introduced both in acoustic comfort and in the protection of the occupants. The integrated passive safety equipment now also includes a new airbag between the front seats.