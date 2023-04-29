A drone attack caused this April 29 a fire in a fuel depot in the port of Sevastopolbase of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the annexed Crimean peninsula.

“A fuel tank burns (…) According to preliminary data, the fire occurred due to the impact of a drone“, Mikhail Razvozhaev, governor of Sevastopol, reported on Saturday in a statement reproduced by the official RIA Novosti news agency.

The fire spread over an area of ​​almost a thousand square meters, but was finally put out by the emergency services.

The attack, which spoiled fuel in four of the tankers, caused no injuries. nor did it pose a danger to the civilian infrastructure in the area.

In addition, the governor stressed that the incident will not affect the supply of fuel to the city, annexed by Russia in 2014, like the rest of the peninsula bathed by the Black Sea.

In recent months, the Russian authorities have denounced numerous Ukrainian attacks against the peninsula, mostly with assault drones.

For this reason, both Crimea and the port of Sevastopol have suspended the military parade on May 9, which is celebrated annually on Victory Day over Nazi Germany.

This week the Federal Security Service said it had aborted a bomb attack against the naval hospital in Simferopol, the peninsular capital.

With a view to the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Crimean leader, Sergei Axiónov, ordered the construction of a fortified defensive line between the peninsula and the rest of Ukraine.

