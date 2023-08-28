Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Over the past decades, Emirati women have played major roles in various fields, and have been distinguished for their role in overcoming challenges related to the preservation and sustainability of environmental resources, which the state is working to achieve within a legislative and regulatory framework.

Through her daily practices inside and outside the family, Emirati women play an important and pivotal role that begins with providing environmental awareness and education to members of her family and society. Among these practices are waste recycling, the acquisition of environmentally friendly products, and other sound environmental decisions.

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi organizes environmental awareness campaigns, through which it aims to increase women’s awareness of environmental issues in order to preserve and protect them, considering women as active strategic partners in the system of construction, development and sustainable development in society.

Dr. Moza Al-Rada Al-Mansoori, Director of the Department of Information, Science and Environmental Awareness at the Authority, said, on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on August 28 of each year, “Women have a major role in participating in preserving the environment and promoting sustainability, and we have many prominent female personalities who have had a remarkable impact on environment inside and outside their communities. Al-Mansoori added: As an Emirati woman, I am proud of what Emirati women have achieved, who have succeeded in being an active partner in leading the sustainable development process, and were able, thanks to the continuous support of our wise leadership, which was keen to empower women and provided them with the necessary support and resources to enhance their role, contribute to building the nation and protecting its natural heritage. And achieve his vision and aspirations, and what helped her educational qualifications and exceptional capabilities in achieving achievements in many areas, the most important of which is the protection of the environment; As she succeeded in performing her role with all competence and professionalism in this field, side by side with the man.

She said: On this occasion, we express our gratitude for our wise leadership, which enabled us to be proactive in the field of environmental work, and to provide a balanced development model that takes into account nature, green development and environmentally friendly scientific progress, stressing that the “Mother of the Emirates” is Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, she is a source of inspiration and a source of support for every woman.

achievements

Regarding the most important achievements that she made during her work in the authority, Al Mansouri said: I mapped the natural terrestrial and marine habitats, land uses and land cover of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as the project, which is considered the first of its kind in the world, in terms of size and level of detail, covered the Emirate of Abu Dhabi completely. The use of technologies in the processing of satellite images and field surveys contributed to obtaining data accuracy of up to 90% in terrestrial habitats and 75% in marine habitats, as this data will contribute to making more accurate environmental decisions.

In this regard, she referred to the launch of a new electronic application for smart phones and a website called “Abu Dhabi Nature” at GITEX 2022, to educate the public about more about wild and marine life and record their observations of these species, to enhance their knowledge of more than 4,000 species of animals and plants that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi embraces. Where the application depends on the knowledge of citizenship.

Al Mansouri also contributed to the development of a smart platform that uses the latest artificial intelligence technologies to support environmental databases in the emirate, and the development of a platform for smart digital panels for the executive directors of the authority, for quick access to the databases directly, in addition to establishing the spatial portal for environmental data to disseminate environmental information to society and the world and enhance Transparency to society and contribution, in addition to representing the authority in external and internal forums and conferences, and winning many awards.

For her part, Sarah Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Head of the Department – Environmental Planning and Integration, Integrated Environmental Planning and Policies, confirmed to WAM that Emirati women have always been at the forefront of positive change in the environmental field, and she said: For many years, Emirati women have been present in field work to monitor diversity. Biological (birds, fish, and insects) in their natural environments. It works in technical fields that include collecting and analyzing air, water and soil data with the aim of protecting community health. It also carries out environmental awareness and community activities, in cooperation with schools and universities.

She added: Emirati women also play a strategic role, and enter into the design of environmental policies that reflect the social and economic dimensions, until they rose to assume leadership roles in the country in environmental and climate action, and in every global event and conference, Emirati women are present to lead negotiations and participate in discussions, and their goal is always in all Those forums not only achieve environmental sustainability for our beloved country, but for everyone who lives on planet earth.