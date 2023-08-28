Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Emirati women have succeeded in proving their worth with their pioneering achievements in various fields and in all professional sectors, and have emerged as active contributors to the development and construction process.

Emirati women have left a solid imprint in the private sector in its various fields, and have been able to occupy leadership positions in senior management, whether through projects and investments owned by women, or by occupying positions and leadership roles in private companies owned by others.

vital role

At the beginning, Aisha Mohammed Balharfia, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Undersecretary for Labor Affairs, said: “The celebration of Emirati Women’s Day this year comes under the slogan “We Share for Tomorrow”, in line with the slogan of the Year of Sustainability 2023: “Today is for tomorrow.” And an affirmation of the vital role played by women, in partnership with all components of society, in achieving the sustainability that we aspire to reach a prosperous, safe and brighter future for future generations.

She added, “Today we are proud that Emirati women leave solid imprints in every field they enter. They constitute a driving force for the economy, development and society, and they contribute to promoting development in vital areas from health to education to culture and social life, and even in administration and politics.”

She emphasized that these matters embody the keenness of our wise leadership to enhance the presence of women in important positions in the country, enable them to contribute effectively to political decision-making, and lead efforts towards achieving leadership for our country.

She pointed out that Emirati women have proven their worth in entering the labor market in the private sector, to occupy various roles and jobs, and in all professional fields, as they were able to succeed even in fields that have always been the preserve of men, to find them present in all fields.

And she pointed out that every spot in the good land of the Emirates welcomes the achievement, whoever it is, and gives women the opportunity to prove their worth, and this is what actually happened.

She stated that the daughter of the Emirates is a pioneer in the world with her personal and state-level achievements, which she was able to achieve thanks to the unlimited support she receives from our wise leadership, through empowerment and rehabilitation policies that support women and help them overcome challenges, no matter how difficult they are.

Literally, she said, “I am proud that I am one of the daughters of the Emirates, and that I contribute to a part of building this country along with my sisters who were able to shine in all their work sites.”

She called on Emirati girls coming to the labor market to go through the experience of working in the private sector, which opens its arms today to receive national cadres, with great support from the “Nafes” program, in order to start their professional path in this pioneering sector, and contribute to achieving the goals of sustainable development, in which everyone works. To consolidate it, in a way that enhances the position of our dear country on the map of the most sustainable countries.

Inspirational stories

Arefah Al-Falahi, a successful manager and leader in the banking field for more than twenty years, said: “The UAE has always been keen to empower women in all fields.”

She added, “Emirati women have been able to prove their worth, success, and competence in the private sector, in the various jobs and roles they occupy. There are those who excelled in the commercial, economic and financial sectors, managing factories and companies, and so on.”

She pointed out that Emirati women, thanks to the wise leadership, were able to move from the private and banking sectors in particular to greater job opportunities due to the quality of training and qualification in these sectors.

She stated that she is proud of the government programs aimed at raising the percentage of Emiratisation in the private sector, such as (the Nafes program), which provided many golden opportunities to provide distinguished jobs, especially for Emirati women.

She said, “On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, we congratulate the leadership, sheikhs, and the Mother of the Emirates on the achievements of Emirati women at the local, regional and international levels.”

Skills Development

Shaikha Al-Zaabi, Social Media Account Executive, Gulf Hill & Knowlton Company, indicated that her experience in the private media sector is very interesting, and that she is happy that this is her first professional step in this field.

She said: “One of the most important lessons I learned in the private sector is that I learn to adapt and make sure to develop my skills. In the vital field of communications, the ability to quickly adapt to changing trends and technologies, while giving priority to results, is extremely important.

She pointed out that her professional experience contributed to the development of her personality in terms of the ability to get along with others, and to develop the skills of dealing and communicating with them.

She advised Emirati graduates who are considering joining the private sector to keep an open mind and give the sector a chance before forming an opinion.

She said, “We know that the transition from government to private work may be difficult, but the opportunities and capabilities are very abundant in this sector, and it also involves exciting and rich experiences through the ever-evolving work environment that allows something new to learn permanently.”

Premium experience

Aisha Nasser Al Hosani, a medical laboratory technician at the Royal Medical Center (NMC), said: “I had a diverse professional experience in several private companies, and through my personal experiences, I saw how the private sector fosters a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, where individuals can express their ideas and turn them into reality. .

She noted her happiness to be part of a healthy and distinguished work environment, as she was able, through her work, to participate in many projects, and to learn about new technologies and ideas.

And she stressed that competition in the private sector encourages companies to constantly strive for excellence, achieve more innovation and continuous improvement, and thus reach pioneering achievements that reflect positively on everyone.