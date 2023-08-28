Mariam Bukhatamine (Ras Al Khaimah)

The process of transporting students to and from school is a delicate and careful process that requires deliberate measures and policy to make the process safe and smooth. Accordingly, Emirates Transport, with its fleet and cadres, seeks to achieve these goals within the basic axes and rules that it has followed for 42 years.

To begin with, Youssef Muhammad Al-Qursi, Director of Operations for the Ras Al-Khaimah region at Emirates Transport, confirms that the company usually witnesses high vitality before the school year at all levels to ensure full readiness at various levels, as it is characterized by the involvement of all administrative levels in the company, starting from the level of employees. These preparations are usually culminated in participation in the school transportation week, which is often organized with the relevant partners in the last week prior to the start of school transportation operations with the first school day, in a manner In general, it can be said that the preparations revolve around the three axes, which are the readiness of the school transport fleet, which includes modernization, preventive and periodic maintenance, training and qualification of human resources (field work crews), operation and operations.

Al-Qursi stated that the company is preparing to transfer more than 25,000 male and female students in the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, including about 24,000 male and female students in 60 public schools, 820 male and female students in 3 private schools, and 507 male and female students in the Institute of Applied Technology. These students will be transferred through A fleet of 480 buses, including 446 government school transport buses, 446 drivers and 629 transport and safety supervisors, in addition to 34 buses for the rest of the categories. Public school students will be transported through 673 routes, and the school transport fleet in the emirate includes 5 buses equipped in a manner Special for transporting students of determination.

The Director of Ras Al Khaimah Region Operations explained that the school transport fleet in the emirate forms part of the school transport fleet in the company in general, which at the beginning of this academic year totals 9106 various vehicles, and to ensure the readiness of the fleet at the company level, 66551 preventive and periodic maintenance operations were carried out. During the period from January 2023 to August 9, 6,513 school buses benefited from it, with a maintenance completion rate of 86%, while 22,693 preventive and periodic maintenance operations were carried out for the fleet of the eastern coast and the Northern Emirates in particular, during the same period 16,585 preventive maintenance operations, and 6,108 Periodic maintenance operations, which reflects the volume of work, and at the same time translates the company’s keenness on the readiness of buses and the safety of those transported on them according to the highest possible standards, and reducing the possibility of accidents or breakdowns to a minimum.

Training and rehabilitation

Regarding the training and qualification of the work teams, Al-Qursi indicated that the experience of «Emirates Transport» in the field of school transport extends for more than 42 years, which allows it to provide a safe and smooth transportation process without any delay or obstacles for students of public and private schools alike, and to complete the readiness The work teams in the Ras Al Khaimah branch are offered a wide range of training, awareness and guidance programs that are implemented by the Emirates Transport Training Center, in addition to external parties, and are provided periodically to all employees, especially drivers and transport and safety supervisors throughout the school year, and are intensified before the school year To culminate in special awareness programs in school safety and security during the school transportation week, which is organized with strategic partners in the last week before the start of the school year.

Al-Qursi said: At the company level, 8,807 drivers and supervisors were trained as of early August, through 54 training programs with a total training hours of about 33,000 hours, including 2,557 drivers with an average of 4 training programs and 12 training hours for the driver, along with 6,250 supervisors with an average of 3. Training programs and 9 training hours for the supervisor, and the training of the remaining numbers is being completed.

These training programs deal with various aspects and details of work, and focus on safe driving axes, loading and unloading students, the bus inspection system, first aid principles, firefighting principles, the golden rule, emergency evacuation, transportation of people of determination, and many other programs related to transportation services. school.

As for external training, it takes place in coordination with strategic partners, including, for example, the Traffic and Patrols Department, the Civil Defense Authority, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Safety, the Emirates Health Services Corporation, the Law Respect Culture Office, the Drug Control Department, and other relevant authorities. The total number of trainees who benefited from external training, including drivers and supervisors, during the first half of this year, reached 20,577 trainees, including 13,002 drivers and 7,575 female supervisors.

Operations hub

Within the framework of this axis; The Operations Director of Ras Al Khaimah region stated that school transport services in Emirates Transport are subject to the principle of continuous development at all levels and axes, as in 2019 the operations room was initially activated, but in 2023 it witnessed important developments that resulted in strengthening the operations center and activating it officially so that it now covers all Geographical areas in which student transportation services are provided in the country.

The Operations Center provides live and direct monitoring of the school transport fleet in Emirates Transport by monitoring the movement of buses to ensure the safety of students during the transportation process, and thus provided the ability to take immediate action in emergency cases, in coordination and communication with the competent authorities in the country to ensure the speed of response and rapid intervention, this In addition to enabling those concerned to follow the indicators of bus movement during the process of transporting students to ensure that drivers adhere to traffic safety procedures on the road, and to ensure that the service is provided in an optimal manner. Transported according to the highest standards applied globally.

At the conclusion of his speech; Al-Qursi congratulated all students, school administrations, parents and all workers in the field on the advent of the new academic year, wishing them success in all their endeavors, calling for the cooperation of all parties to make this vital process a success.