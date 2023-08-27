New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates called on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to return to diplomacy and dialogue, and to stop its illegal, dangerous and provocative activities, expressing concern about Pyongyang’s intention to conduct another launch, after the failure of the ballistic missile carrying the satellite, stressing that these events constitute a source of concern. An exaggeration, and a dangerous escalation in the Korean peninsula.

And the UAE said, yesterday, in a statement before the Security Council, delivered by Amira Al-Hafiti, the acting Deputy Permanent Representative of the country to the United Nations and Chargé d’Affairs: “We join the Secretary-General in his strong condemnation of the attempt to launch, once again, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, a military reconnaissance satellite this week. Since its last attempt last May, these events constitute a source of grave concern and a dangerous escalation on the Korean peninsula.

During the statement, Amira Al-Hafeti expressed the UAE’s concerns about the information broadcast by the official media in the Republic about the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s intention to conduct another launch, after the failure of the ballistic missile carrying the satellite.

It added, “We state here that the Security Council has prohibited the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea from conducting any launches using ballistic missile technology, and strongly calls upon the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to cease its illegal, dangerous and provocative activities.”

In this context, Al-Hafiti demanded that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea stop intimidating and terrifying civilians through repeated launches, stressing that the advance warning issued by the relevant authorities in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea does not confer any legitimacy on these operations.

Al-Hafiti also expressed regret that civilians in the Okinawa region of Japan had to deal with alarms at 4 am as a result of the dangerous and illegal actions of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, reaffirming our solidarity with the governments and peoples of neighboring countries, and with the entire region.

It demanded that the Security Council send a unified message to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, stating the need to comply with Security Council resolutions, and not to conduct similar experiments, reiterating the call of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to return to diplomacy and dialogue.

Al-Hafiti stressed that taking a path of complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization, including a return to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, is the only way for the DPRK and the international community to achieve peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

She stressed the need to continue paying attention to the harsh and disturbing humanitarian conditions experienced by the people in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, pointing out that while the exemption mechanism established by the Security Council Committee 1718 allows the delivery of aid to the Republic, the dangerous conditions on the ground require those concerned in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea The people’s interest must be given priority and measures taken to alleviate their suffering, including by allowing the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to return to the country to provide humanitarian relief assistance.

Concluding the statement, Amira Al-Hafeti stressed that the Security Council has always been more effective in maintaining international peace and security when it was united, especially on the Korean Peninsula, especially when it took a unified position in the past that would have curbed the illegal endeavors of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to possess Nuclear weapons, stressing that the UAE is fully prepared to discuss ways to unify the position again on this file so that the Council can play its role in maintaining international peace and security.