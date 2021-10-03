The government of the United Arab Emirates and the government of the Republic of Iraq have launched a strategic partnership in government modernization and development, based on enhancing the exchange of knowledge, experiences and successful experiences between the two countries, developing human capabilities and adopting best practices in government work, benefiting from the experience of the UAE government in government development and modernization.

The strategic partnership agreement was signed by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs in the UAE government, Muhammad Al-Gergawi, and the Director of the Office of the Prime Minister of Iraq, Judge Raed Jouhi.

The strategic partnership, which comes within the government knowledge exchange program, aims to transfer the experience of the UAE government in developing government work, and raising the levels of efficiency and performance in the government work system in Iraq, by launching a package of strategic initiatives and projects that contribute to enhancing readiness for the future and finding innovative solutions to challenges.

Al Gergawi stressed that the strategic partnership in government modernization between the UAE and Iraq is based on the solid relations that unite the two countries, and focuses on expanding horizons for sharing expertise, experiences, success stories and knowledge exchange in developing government services, strengthening institutional capabilities, improving governance, and systems for measuring performance and excellence.

He said that the UAE government is keen to share its successful experiences with all governments in the region and the world, and to benefit from innovative work models that countries have been able to implement, to create new models that enable governments to find effective solutions to current and future challenges.

For his part, Jouhi stressed that the strategic partnership in government modernization between the UAE and Iraq comes within the framework of the historical brotherly relations that unite the two countries and their brotherly peoples, and the keenness of the leadership of the two countries to enhance joint cooperation, coordinate efforts and develop prospects for relations to serve common interests.

He said, “We have developed an action plan consisting of 11 axes, detailing them and working groups for each of them, and we will benefit from the white paper governance plan in Iraq, in addition to the experiences of our brothers in the Emirates, in implementing this plan,” noting that the partnership between the governments of the Emirates and Iraq focuses on Exchange of expertise, experiences and best government practices.





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

