Abu Dhabi, capitals (Union, agencies)

The UAE welcomed the announcement of extending the truce in the Gaza Strip for two additional days and the continued exchange of detainees between the Palestinians and Israel, expressing its hope that this would lead to a permanent ceasefire.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the continuing efforts made by the sisterly State of Qatar, the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, and the friendly United States of America to extend the armistice agreement, to enable the exchange of hostages, detainees and prisoners, and to deliver relief supplies and humanitarian aid, expressing its hope that it will pave the way for ending the crisis and sparing the Palestinian people. Brother more suffering.

The Ministry expressed the hope that this step would contribute to facilitating the access of relief and humanitarian aid, especially to the most needy groups of patients, children, the elderly, and women, in an urgent, intensive, and safe manner, and without any obstacles.

The UAE stressed the need to return to negotiations to achieve a two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, stressing the continuation of work with the United Nations and the Red Cross to redouble all necessary efforts to support and assist efforts made to alleviate human suffering in Gaza.

In addition, the ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh stressed the importance of the international community taking all effective measures to ensure securing relief corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, following a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the United Nations headquarters in New York, the members of the committee renewed their demand to return to the path of just, lasting and comprehensive peace, by implementing international resolutions related to the two-state solution, and enabling the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights to establish an independent Palestinian state. It has sovereignty over the June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The members of the committee also renewed their demand that the international community assume its responsibility by rejecting all forms of selectivity in applying international legal and moral standards and protecting the Palestinian people.

The committee, headed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussed developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings, and what the humanitarian truce achieved by releasing some prisoners.

It also discussed the efforts made for an immediate ceasefire, and the importance of the permanent member states of the Security Council fulfilling their responsibility to commit to protecting civilians and ensuring the application of the rules of international law and international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed yesterday the importance of serious action by the international community towards a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue in accordance with the terms of reference of international legitimacy.

Egyptian presidential spokesman Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said in a statement that this came during a phone call that President Sisi received from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during which they exchanged views on developments in the regional situation and in the Palestinian territories.

The spokesman added that the Japanese Prime Minister was keen to listen to President Sisi’s vision on how to calm the escalation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and the efforts aimed at stabilizing the ongoing truce and building on it towards a permanent ceasefire. The spokesman explained that the call also touched on Egyptian efforts to provide relief aid to the people of the Gaza Strip.

He said that the call also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Egypt and Japan in light of the close ties between the two countries.

The spokesman pointed out that the Japanese Prime Minister, for his part, expressed Tokyo’s appreciation for Egypt’s role and efforts on various axes related to the current crisis and enhancing stability in the region.