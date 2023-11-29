Shaaban Bilal (Tunisia, Cairo)

Tunisian political experts and analysts stressed that the local elections scheduled to be held next December 24 in Tunisia will be a step on the right path to completing the “road map” initiated by President Kais Saied towards the “Third Republic,” and that these elections will close the door on the attempts of the “Brotherhood” group to cast doubt on In the legislative authority.

According to the Constitution of July 25, 2022, the Tunisian Parliament includes two chambers: the “House of People’s Representatives,” which began its work last March, and the National Council of Regions and Regions, which will be formed through the upcoming local elections.

In the local elections in Tunisia in their new form, more than 2,000 local officials will be elected in all regions, 279 members of whom will be chosen in the National Council of Regions and Regions, which is the second chamber of Parliament.

Tunisian political analyst Munther Thabet pointed out the importance of establishing the second council of the parliamentary system through local elections, considering that the absence of the National Council of Regions and Regions in itself is almost a void in establishing the “Third Republic.”

Thabet told Al-Ittihad that the importance of the National Council of Regions and Regions lies in representing the regions and embodying the dynamic of decentralization and having an influence on national decision-making. This council in itself does not constitute an exceptional weight, but it has an impact in enabling the various social laws and components of crafts and professions to be Directly influential in public policy-making related to development.

Yesterday, the Independent High Electoral Commission in Tunisia announced that 7,205 candidates had been accepted to run in the local elections.

The head of the Independent High Authority for Elections, Farouk Bouaskar, said in a press conference in the capital, Tunis: “6,177 candidates will run directly in the elections, while 1,028 candidates with disabilities will run by lottery among themselves (as disabled candidates, so that one of them will win in each local council).”

He added that “22.1% of the candidates are young people under 35 years of age, while the percentage of women is 13.3% of the total number of candidates.”

He continued, “The voters concerned with running these elections are 9 million 79 thousand and 271 voters inside Tunisia,” stressing that “the local elections do not include Tunisians abroad.”

He confirmed that elections will be held in all 279 local councils, to form 279 local councils.

For his part, the head of the Free Tunisia Forum, Hazem Al-Qasouri, told Al-Ittihad that the local elections are at the heart of completing the construction of the “corrective path” that aims to return power to the people, and that these elections will be pivotal for returning freedom and rights to all the Tunisian people. They have the final say in determining their fate according to a national vision and an independent sovereign decision.