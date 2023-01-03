Mustafa Abdul Azim (Dubai) The five Emirati national carriers achieved an exceptional global achievement in the field of safety and security, by occupying advanced positions in the 2023 ranking of the 20 safest airlines in the world, issued by the Airline Ratings website, which ranked Etihad Airways in third place. globally among 385 airlines around the world.

According to the annual report of the Airline Ratings website, which specializes in reviewing aviation safety and products, Emirates Airlines ranked seventh in the world in the list of commercial air carriers, while the three national economic carriers (Air Arabia, Flydubai and Wizz Air) ranked in the list of (low-cost) carriers. The safest 20 for the year 2023, making the UAE unique, with the presence of 5 national companies from one country on the list of commercial carriers and the list of low-cost carriers.

The site monitors the performance of 385 airlines around the world, to choose an annual list of the 20 safest commercial airlines around the world, and another for low-cost carriers, in order to present its annual list, based on a set of criteria and objective evaluation factors, the most prominent of which is the record of aviation accidents and serious accidents for each carrier. , crash history, fleet age of each carrier, results of audits by aviation authorities, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and EU no-go lists.

The advanced classification of the five national air carriers within the list of the twenty safest in the world for the year 2023, and the regional leadership of these companies, is considered a global vote of confidence in the civil aviation system in the country, the high level of safety, and an important indicator of the strength of the existing partnership between the General Authority of Civil Aviation (the regulatory authority). and Regulatory Authority for the Safety and Security of Civil Aviation in the State), and the airlines in the country, especially the national carriers, and the keenness of these carriers to apply the highest safety standards, which reflects the leading position of the state in the field of aviation in general, and aviation safety in particular.

List of commercial carriers

According to the classification of the list of the twenty safest commercial air carriers for the year 2023, Australian Qantas Airways advanced to the first place in this year’s classification, followed by New Zealand Airlines, then Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Portuguese TAP Airlines, Emirates Airlines, Alaska Airlines, EVA Airlines, and Etihad Airways. Virgin Australia-Atlantic, Cathay Pacific, Hawaiian Airlines, SAS, United Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss Group (Finair), British Airways, KLM, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

List of low cost carriers

According to the classification of the “Airline Rating” website, the list of the twenty safest low-cost airlines for the year 2023, according to the English alphabetical order, included Air Arabia, Air Asia Group (Oliant), Air Baltic, EasyJet, Fly Dubai, Frontier Airlines, and Jet. Star, JetBlue, Indigo, Ryanair, Scoot, Southwest Airlines, SpaceJet, Spirit, Vueling Airlines, VietJet, Volaris, WestJet, Wizz Air.

Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of Airline Ratings, explained that the twenty safest airlines in the world are among the most prominent air carriers in the industry that put safety, innovation and the use of the latest types of aviation, indicating that the evaluation was based on in-depth analyzes of accident records for the past five years and serious accidents. Over the past two years, plus audits from aviation management agencies, government audits, and fleet age audits.