At four o’clock, Spanish time, the second nanosatellite put into orbit by the Catalan Government has taken off from Cape Canaberal, in Florida. The launch of the first occurred in March 2021, from a Russian space base. The war in Ukraine has forced the Generalitat to change its plans and this second nanosatellite, called Menut (the first was Enxaneta) has left the US aboard a rocket from the US company SpaceX, owned by millionaire Elon Musk.

The project is part of what the Catalan government once defined as the “space agency of Catalonia”. The Catalan administration invested 18 million to set up an administrative structure to manage and deploy what would be a kind of Catalan NASA. The Government talks about promoting a new economic sector in the area of ​​the so-called new space economy, through the use of smaller and lower-cost satellites that orbit at low altitude. The first action of the Catalan NASA is the start-up of an experimental telecommunications infrastructure. It has a budget of 2.5 million euros, includes the definition, design, construction and launch of the two nanosatellites.

Menut, promoted by the Generalitat and the Institute for Space Studies of Catalonia (IEEC) and developed by Open Cosmos, has as its mission the observation of the Earth to help control and combat the effects of climate change. It will orbit around 500 km from Earth at a speed of approximately 28,000 km/h and it will pass over Catalonia every 5 days approximately. It has a state-of-the-art camera that allows images to be obtained from space.

It will provide information to influence key aspects of land management and the fight against the climate emergency, such as the analysis of crop and soil productivity; prevention and detection of natural disasters and forest fires; planning and supervision of urban and rural development; drought and water resources management; and monitoring, control and protection of the environment.