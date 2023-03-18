Kuwait (Union)

Saud Al Zaabi, the national triathlon player, won the bronze medal in the West Asian Triathlon Championship, which is currently being held in the sisterly State of Kuwait. 29 professional players are competing in it.

Saud Al Zaabi won the bronze medal, which is the first medal for the UAE in the tournament.

This participation comes as part of the preparation period that the team is going through, in order to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Saud Al-Zaabi indicated that he started some time ago to implement an ambitious training program, which was carefully developed, and included intensive training and participation in many international tournaments. He wished, at this important stage, to succeed in developing his level, and achieve the aspirations and goals aspired to participate in the biggest event. .

Abdul-Malik Jani, Vice President of the Triathlon Federation and head of the delegation participating in the West Asian Triathlon Championship, confirmed that what the players do in the training and international tournaments in which they participate is a source of pride and reassurance in our hearts.

Jani said: “Confidence in the success of their mission to qualify for the Olympics, because it is characterized by persistence and patriotism, and overcoming the difficulties it faces. With the tangible positive cooperation of the National Olympic Committee, to provide a suitable environment for the UAE star, Saud Al Zaabi.

He also praised the interest of the General Sports Authority and its keenness to support the march and preparations of Saud Al Zaabi, in addition to the support, care and encouragement by officials and the UAE Triathlon family.