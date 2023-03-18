Being Ferrari team principal

Certainly the role of manager of the Ferrari team it is a work of great prestige, but which brings with it enormous expectations from an immense audience of fans that expands throughout the globe. And the press is always ready to demand an account for any result other than victory. To fully understand the difficulties of the position, just think that in the last forty years there have been only two men who have been able to guide the red bike to world championship successnamely Jean Todt and Stefano Domenicali.

From this point of view, the farewell of Mattia Binotto and the arrival of Frederic Vasseur did not surprise journalists or fans, well aware that an abstinence from titles that has reached three decades cannot be welcomed by the Cavallino management Rampant.

Horner is staying with Vasseur

Thanks to the unhappy debut in Bahrain, in recent weeks everything has been written about Ferrari. The team has been described as something of an open-air construction site, with several key members ready to say goodbye and Vasseur himself described as “fed up”. The manager of the Maranello team has denied the rumors across the board, only confirming the departure of aerodynamicist David Sanchez, anything but sudden.

He has had his say on what is happening Christian Horner of Red Bull, in an interview granted to the French de The Team: “There Ferrari he had his reasons. And they are such an important team for Formula 1 and this generates a great pressure. You have to know how to bear it. The Scuderia is a national team. We need to manage the fans, who can be quite exuberant. But Fred he is a man who has had his own experiences and if anyone can fill this role, it’s him. The important thing will be to have mutual respect, we don’t need to be best friends, but in these years with Todt, Briatore, Domenicali, Dennis or Whitmarsh there has always been respect, despite the differences even in terms of personality“. The British manager did not miss the classic stab at his great rival: “In 2021 there was no such respect, Wolff has his own way of leading the team, which must be very different from mine”.