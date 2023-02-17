Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the activities of the Sports Arbitration Conference between International and National Law for “Equestrian” sport, organized by the Emirates Center for Sports Arbitration, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and the Emirates Village, were concluded. World Endurance, hosted by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department on February 16 and 17, in the presence of all equestrian sports associates, including riders, trainers, administrators, referees, and various stakeholders and workers in the field of this sport.

The conference witnessed a strong participation of legal specialists, as 9 lecturers reviewed ways to enhance awareness and introduce the laws, regulations and systems approved and in force in equestrian sport at the local and international levels.

The conference aimed to enhance awareness and introduce the laws, regulations and systems approved and in force in equestrian sport at the local and international levels, to identify the mechanism for resolving disputes in equestrian sport, the steps and legal procedures followed, to review the goals and standards of sports governance, and the role and tasks of the Emirates Center for Sports Arbitration and its competence exclusively by state in adjudication. Settle all sports disputes, review the course of international sports disputes and all their legal stages, and spread the culture of sports law at the international and local levels.

The program for the first day of the conference included 4 various lectures presented by a group of jurists. The counselor and lawyer, Mona Khalifa Al Shamsi, who specializes in sports disputes and legislation, presented a lecture entitled “Dispute Settlement Mechanism in Equestrian Sport”, where many axes were reviewed that discussed the components of the global sports system, including its contents. From Olympic committees, national and international sports federations, and the equestrian sport system, the international and national legal system for equestrian sport was also reviewed, the deadlines set for protesting, the status of decisions, and sports arbitration in the Emirates.

Counselor Jimmy Camberling, a lawyer specializing in international sports law and sports issues, gave a lecture on “Disciplinary Issues in International Sports Disputes”, before the international sports arbitrator and head of the Italian Sports Lawyers Association, Salvatore, reviewed with the audience the themes of his lecture “Compensation for Breach of Contract”.

While the international referee and director of events at the Emirates International Village for Endurance, Muhammad Ali Al-Hadrami, concluded the activities of the first day with a lecture on “Equestrianism from the Reality of the Field”. in the UAE.

While the second day witnessed a lecture on “Sports Governance”, delivered by Professor of Sports Law and accredited arbitrator at the Cup, Ephraim Barak, while Ahmed Abdullah Al Dhaheri, member of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Center for Sports Arbitration and Chairman of the Center’s Advisory Committee, delivered a lecture on “The Emirates Center for Sports Arbitration and the Mechanism of Sports Arbitration and Dispute Resolution”. It included defining the center’s objectives, its competence, systems and regulations such as the statute, financial regulations, disciplinary regulations, procedural rules, definition of the center’s primary and appeal chambers, the advisory body, how to represent before the center and arbitration procedures.

Marc Cavaliero, a Swiss lawyer specializing in sports law, discussed a lecture on “The Importance of Swiss Law in International Sports Disputes”, where he reviewed the most prominent concepts of Swiss law and its basics, and the Legal Adviser of the International Equestrian Federation, Anna Thorstenson, presented a lecture on “Horse Care and Competition Rules”, while Counselor Ahmed concluded Mohamed Abdel-Fattah, who holds a master’s degree in sports law.

Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President of the Emirates Center for Sports Arbitration, delivered a speech in which he stressed the importance of holding such important legal events in a specialized manner, in the presence of a group of jurists with great experience, who influenced their knowledge of the work of the conference based on the reality of their scientific career and practical experiences in various sports disputes, and methods of adjudication and settlement thereof. Through conciliation and sports arbitration.

Al-Falasi pointed out that equestrian sport, and its unique historical and heritage elements linked to the culture and history of the Emirates, makes all workers in the field of sports law and arbitration take the initiative to organize events and programs aimed at honing the experiences of all concerned, by reviewing the legal procedures and steps followed and their implications, including It ensures the consolidation of awareness and the strengthening of the possibilities that help in making the right decisions when settling sports disputes that may arise between the parties to the sports movement, and require the issuance of judgments, whether through conciliation or arbitration.





For his part, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector at the Judicial Department and General Supervisor of the Court of Arbitration for Sport branch in Abu Dhabi (CAS), welcomed the audience in the shrine of justice and the lofty judicial edifice in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, stressing that the meeting is renewed in national and international sports arbitration conferences and events, which are held under the auspices of Generous from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, with the aim of promoting the dissemination of the culture of arbitration in the sports field at the regional level, in light of the efforts made by the concerned authorities, and their keenness to provide services Quality for the parties to sports disputes, to ensure amicable settlements of disputes that may arise between athletes, whether locally or internationally.

Al-Marzouqi added: With the launch of the International and National Equestrian Sports Arbitration Conference, with the participation of a constellation of experts and specialists in the judicial, legal and sports fields, we look forward to enriching legal knowledge among those interested in the legal and sports field, by highlighting the developments in the sports community and the legislation regulating this vital sector, which It has become an influential and active player in the economies of countries and in attracting investments, which requires keeping pace with the changes permanently in national federations and institutions, whether concerned with practicing sports or arbitration bodies and judicial authorities, in order to keep pace with global trends.

He referred to the role played by the branch of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Abu Dhabi, as it is one of four centers in the world that handles various sports disputes, in light of providing a package of facilitating facilities and procedures, with attention to qualifying legal cadres to deal with cases related to the field. Sports, whether arbitrators, lawyers, mediators, and conciliators, and provide them with the necessary knowledge and expertise to deal with various cases pending before national arbitration centers or the International Court of Arbitration for Sport.

For his part, Musallam Al Ameri, Director General of the Emirates International Capacity Village, praised the support of the wise leadership, and the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, for the Sports Arbitration Conference between International and National Equestrian Law, indicating that His Highness’s support for UAE equestrian It has yielded many successes that gave it leadership, leadership and excellence in several fields.

He said: The conference achieved a distinguished success through the papers presented to experts, specialists and legal experts that enhance awareness and definition of the approved laws, regulations and systems in force in equestrian sport at the local and international levels, and that removed all ambiguity in this aspect, making it easier for everyone to deal with any situation. According to the law.

He added: The conference sessions were integrated and defined the mechanism and procedures for resolving disputes, the legal steps followed, the goals and standards of governance, the dissemination of a culture of sports law, and other issues related to this aspect, which reached important outputs and recommendations.

Al-Amiri thanked the Emirates Center for Sports Arbitration for organizing the conference, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Center for Sports Arbitration (CAS), the Emirates International Village for Ability in Al Wathba, and the International Equestrian Federation, and to the lecturers, participants, attendees, and all individuals and entities that contributed to the success of the conference.