Good news for Joel. Chapter 159 of “There is room at the bottom” will show Macarena and Mike’s first fight, after Alessia was fired and left her house.

“At the bottom there is room“and its chapter 158 planted the course that the successful Peruvian series will take in its next episodes after Mike’s arrival in Nuevas Lomas and his relationship with Macarena. Joel was delayed again, Cristóbal is jealous and Diego wants to keep him away from his business restaurant.

What the fans did not expect is that the return of the “backward Gringo” would separate the Maldini-Montalbán family. As we saw, he made a report on Francesca’s and caused the dismissal of Alessia, the sister of her suitor. This was not taken in the best way by ‘Maca’.

In the advance of chapter 159 of “AFHS”, the program reveals that Macarena will face Mike for the damage he did to his family. “You fell for me”, she rebukes her in her first fight in the short time they have been dating and more than one believes that it could be about her separation.

The most benefited in fiction would be Joel Gonzáles, who confessed his feelings to ‘Maca’, but was delayed by Mike for the second time. It only remains to be seen if he will take advantage of this opportunity or stick with his anti-pituitous policy.

What time and where to see “Al fondo hay sitio”?

The premiere episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen on América Televisión, since it is an original production of theirs. As usual, they will be released at 8:40 pm after the broadcast of “This is war.”

If you plan to tune in from a foreign country, we share the schedule of each nation in Latin America: