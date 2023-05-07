The MoUs with the Nuclear Energy Operations Research Institute and China National Nuclear Corporation abroad were signed by Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Fuel Procurement and Analysis at ENEC, and his Chinese counterparts.

The first MoU will focus on cooperation opportunities between the two parties in nuclear energy operations and maintenance, while the second MoU will focus on cooperation in the field of high-temperature gas-cooled reactors.

He also signed the memorandum of understanding with the China Nuclear Energy Industry Corporation, Dr. Mohamed Jouka, Deputy Executive Director of the Nuclear Fuel Department at the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, and the memorandum will focus on potential cooperation in nuclear fuel supplies and investment.

The organization is headquartered in the British capital, London, and its more than 120 members operate 430 nuclear power plants in 30 countries around the world.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation is responsible for the development of the Barakah nuclear power plants.

China has 56 nuclear power plants in the commercial operation phase, in addition to 20 other plants under construction.

China has announced a program to invest $440 billion to build 150 new nuclear power plants over the next fifteen years to enhance energy security and sustainability in the country.