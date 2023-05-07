The OpenAI company has stated that users will have the possibility to choose whether or not to disable the new feature by checking the settings in their accounts.

If disabled, conversations normally saved in the ChatGPT history sidebar will no longer appear when a user starts a conversation.

What is the “incognito” mode that OpenAI plans to put on ChatGPT?

OpenAI said incognito mode can be reset at any time, giving the user complete control over the privacy of their conversation.

“We hope this provides an easier way to manage your data than our existing opt-out process,” OpenAI said in Tuesday’s announcement.

However, the company has reminded users that even when chat history is disabled, OpenAI “will continue to store new conversations for 30 days and will only examine them when necessary to monitor for any abuse, before permanently deleting them”.

Additionally, users will be able to export a copy of their data via an export file which will include all conversations and other relevant data sent to the user via email.

The San Francisco-based startup also announced on Tuesday a new enterprise subscription for ChatGPT that will give professionals “more control over their own data and businesses looking to manage their end users“.

By default, the ChatGPT Business service will not integrate user data into training AI models.

OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati said the company “will move more and more in this direction of giving priority to user privacy“.

“It’s completely remote and the templates are super aligned – they do the things you want to doMurati said.

The CTO said OpenAI relied on user insights to help make its software more reliable, but added the company still had challenges.

Several European countries have been scrutinizing OpenAI’s data collection policy since the large language learning model burst onto the AI ​​tech scene last fall.

The Microsoft-funded company has access to data from hundreds of millions of users, which has been used to continue teaching and improving its AI models.

A data leak that has exposed Some ChatGPT users’ payment information and their chat history with other users last March sparked concerns from privacy advocates around the world.

Following the data leak, Italy banned the use of ChatGPT citing possible privacy violations; France and Spain followed shortly after with their own data privacy investigations.

Italy’s privacy regulator has given OpenAI until April 30 to satisfy a series of requests to restore the use of ChatGPT in the country.

Murati said the new features aren’t the result of Italy’s crackdown, but a way to put users “behind the wheel” of their data.

It also stated that OpenAI complies with all European privacy laws to date.

The company plans to launch ChatGPT Business in the coming months.

In conclusion

OpenAI’s recent actions to enhance user privacy are a step in the right direction, and demonstrate a commitment by the company to respect users’ concerns about the privacy of their data.

The creation of an “incognito” mode and a subscription for companies that allows more control over user data are both positive features that can help reassure users that their conversations with ChatGPT are safe and private. However, it’s important to note that OpenAI is still tasked with maintaining user trust in the management of their data and conversations. The company will need to continue to demonstrate its commitment to user privacy through concrete actions and transparency.