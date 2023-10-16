Sharjah (WAM)

The Emirates Fine Arts Society honored the artist, Dr. Najat Makki, on the occasion of her receiving the French Order of Knight in Arts and Letters.

The honoring ceremony was attended by Aisha Rashid bin Dimas, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, Dr. Muhammad Youssef, President of the Emirates Fine Arts Society, and members of the Board of Directors, in addition to a group of artists, distinguished figures, media professionals, and interested parties, including the artist Muhammad Al-Qassab, the artist Salem Al-Junaibi, and the artist Abdul Rahman. Zainal, the artist Mahmoud Al-Ramahi, Dr. Omar Abdel Aziz, Dr. Noha Farran, the artist Khalil Abdel Wahed, and the artist Ihsan Al-Khatib. The president of the association said that this ceremony came in appreciation of the contributions of Dr. Najat Makki in establishing the artistic movement in the Emirates, and the establishment of the association and many artistic groups, in addition to Her contribution to the field of artistic education and the dissemination of culture and visual taste, explaining that this honor comes in appreciation and gratitude from the association, for the abundant and distinguished artistic production of Dr. Makki, and her tireless work and efforts in serving art and culture in the Emirates.

Aisha Bin Dimas praised the role played by Dr. Najat Makki in developing the artistic movement and highlighting the Emirati cultural heritage, through her artistic production and her interest in representing the UAE to the fullest. She added that the association’s honoring of Dr. Najat Makki reflects the vital role played by the association and its departments towards art and visual artists.

For her part, Dr. Najat Makki expressed her happiness with this honor, noting that the Emirates Association is the place from which the seed of formation emerged, and being one of the pioneers of the artistic movement and the founders, she realizes the importance of the association, its activities, and its publications, which honestly reflect the development and renaissance of the artistic movement in the Emirates, in addition to introducing the methods of art. In the country and artists from around the world.

She extended special thanks to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his generous patronage of art, artists, science and culture in the UAE. She also thanked the Emirates Association and all those present for their appreciation and love.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Najat Makki received the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters from the French government, and received it from Nicolas Nemcheanu, the French Ambassador to the UAE.

Dr. Najat Makki is considered a pioneering figure in the Emirati art community. Her profound vision of the underlying relationship between art, cultural heritage, Emirati heritage and memory has influenced the depth and diversity of her artistic creativity, and the impact of her artistic vision and approach on many artists and the rising generation. She was born in Dubai in 1953. She received a scholarship from the state to study at the College of Fine Arts in Cairo in 1977, graduating in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, specializing in prominent sculpture. She obtained a general diploma in fine arts from Cairo in 1996. Then she obtained a Master’s degree in Arts from Cairo University in 1998, in the field of relief sculpture and medal design, and concluded that in 2001 by submitting her doctoral thesis at the Faculty of Arts in Cairo also in the field of coin and coin design. Her artistic career is characterized by continuous renewal, while maintaining her special artistic style and unique personality, and her great contribution to spreading Emirati culture and heritage, and she is one of the most prominent creative women in art and culture in the Emirates.