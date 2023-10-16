According to new rumors, even the 2024 chapter of Call of Duty will include already known multiplayer maps coming from old chapters.

Insider Gaming reported a now-deleted post by CoD_Perseus on of the previous Black Ops are in development for the 2024 chapter, which is developed by Treyarch. However, it is not known whether at launch the game – which we remember has not yet been announced – will only offer remade maps, without completely new maps.