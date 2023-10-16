According to new rumors, even the 2024 chapter of Call of Duty will include already known multiplayer maps coming from old chapters.
Insider Gaming reported a now-deleted post by CoD_Perseus on of the previous Black Ops are in development for the 2024 chapter, which is developed by Treyarch. However, it is not known whether at launch the game – which we remember has not yet been announced – will only offer remade maps, without completely new maps.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will not include new maps at launch
We remember that Modern Warfare 3 will offer 16 remastered maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 when it releases on November 10. Call of Duty 2024 could therefore be the second game in the series to rely heavily on old maps for a new game. Insider-Gaming points out that this strategy helps reduce the development time of the franchise, which continues to be published annually.
This is not the first leak about Call of Duty 2024. There has been talk, for example, that the game will stage the Gulf War.
