Emirates.. Eid joy
The joy of Eid pervades the benevolent Emirates, containing all the cultures present on its land, within a diversity that confirms the giving it enjoys, and the cultural richness of its society. Holidays and events always confirm that the UAE is the homeland of love and harmony. What distinguishes Eid in the United Arab Emirates is that its people follow the customs and traditions of the country and adhere to its heritage rich in generosity and originality, which everyone sees in the popular songs that extend in our culture from ancient times to the present day. Eid al-Adha, which is our second holiday after Eid al-Fitr.
Eid al-Adha comes upon us, with the great meanings it carries represented by the Hajj and its spirituality that touches the hearts of Muslims, and includes great human dimensions. An atmosphere of faith with the takbeers of the pilgrims, and with the human connotations that the Hajj ritual includes, such as detachment, asceticism, and equality between people, in addition to the noble values that the duty bears, such as patience and trust in God’s power and mercy for His servants.
Great efforts have been made by the official authorities to facilitate the pilgrims and facilitate the duty for them since the announcement of registration for the Hajj ceremonies, as the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced the number of male and female citizens who will perform the Hajj, which is 28,755, and the registration period was from February 13 to March 13, 2023. The application of the authority, where the wise leadership directed to provide all means of comfort for them to perform the rituals with comfort and reassurance. Plans and mechanisms for residing them in the holy sites, and their movement and promotion through various means of transportation since they went to perform the rituals and until their return to the state. The beauty of Eid in the Emirates lies in the creativity of spirituality when we find that our wise leadership from the seven emirates are the first to come forward to perform the Eid prayer, which confirms that our leaders are a source of inspiration for the people of the Emirates.
On the other hand, we find ourselves inspired by the feeling of happiness from the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, especially when they begin the rituals of Hajj and until they complete the duty. Eid Mubarak to the UAE, its leaders and its people… Eid Mubarak to everyone who shares the joy of Eid on the land of our dear homeland.
