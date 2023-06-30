“Eastern Mediterranean” variables
Exiting the “status quo” box is the only solution to avoid more absurd ruin in the Middle East region, which is extended and comprehensive, and if it continues, its fire will burn for generations to come. Even the name, which for decades failed to clearly define the geography of the region, as it expanded eastward to Pakistan at times, and westward to include North Africa, or narrowed to try to contain the pressure of defining the Middle East, where the geography and “history” of cluster crises always reproduced and inherited. It is a name that has lost much of its meaning and may have become obsolete.
Perhaps those who adopted the other idiomatic name, which is the “Eastern Mediterranean”, were more accurate in defining this region, because the keys to international relations have changed, and the region’s system of alliances from its Fertile Crescent (formerly its Arab East) and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, extending towards Egypt in the west and the Anatolian plateau in the north. She decided to change her colloquial utensils to take on a new and different form that tries to speak the language of the present tense by changing the status quo.
Before going further, he explained that all of our crises, which were manifested in the Syrian crisis, and shortly before that the Iraqi tragedy, then the crisis of Yemen, which he discovered that he had lost his happiness a long time ago, and the Arab-Israeli conflict, which ended in a multi-level conflict between an occupying state with “actually two nationalities” with a total of Warring and corrupt factions.. All of this revealed that there are many different nationalities with different languages, religions and sects, some of which were oppressed under the slogans of delusional national sovereignty.
That geography has always been a state of constant anxiety and chronic tension, and it still is today when it all ended in the middle of a narrow bottleneck from which either everyone would exit towards spaces outside that historical bottle or fall back into its bottom again. The new language that everyone is trying to float as a common and unambiguous language of understanding is the language of regional cooperation and putting all development efforts within a common cooperative path and with a functional division that suits everyone.
Of course, we will not expect a smooth and easy exit from the past, but the new language is so far able to impose itself with an expansion that expands day after day, and the need for the requirements of living in light of a pandemic, a global food crisis, and a lack of energy that drives everything, with a general tacit realization that the technology revolution Knowledge is capable of transcending borders and geography to contribute to the dissemination of radical new concepts, in order to replace the language of the recent past and break away from it to enter a new world with a completely new and different system of relationships. The region is changing just as the world itself has entered its final stages in the form of its new international relations.
The “Eastern Mediterranean” is a designation that is still limited, but it is closer to the reality of the situation and much more accurate than the concept of the “Middle East”, which no longer has meaning in a planet that we are surprised to find that there is no middle ground in it due to its spherical nature. As for those who do not understand all these variables, they will undoubtedly remain hostage to the illusion of a flat earth. He is looking for his centrality, which never existed, and he will have no place in this new world.
