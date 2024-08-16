However, it will be managed in a particular way, as it will be published in installments starting August 20th. Let’s see what Nintendo revealed via Twitter.

Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club the Nintendo Switch exclusive, will soon receive a free demo which you can try through the platform’s digital store.

Emio – The Man Who Smiles Demo Details: Famicom Detective Club

As you can see below, Nintendo Italy has indicated that we will be able to try the demo of Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club via Nintendo Switch for free starting next Tuesday, August 20thbut it will only be the beginning with the Prologue and the first chapter. Three days later, that is the August 23rdthe second chapter will arrive – always free – within the trial version. Waiting another five days, or the August 28thit will be possible to download the third chapter.

Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club Coming Soon from 29 August and it will be possible to move the game data from the trial version into the full version of the adventure. Nintendo probably wants to keep players focused on the demo of the video game day after day, so as to bring them up to the release and avoid them forgetting about the game during the intense days of Gamescom (which will begin on the evening of the 20th with the Opening Night Live and will continue the following days with the actual fair).

Let us remember that Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club is a new chapter in the Famicom Detective Club saga, a series of detective adventures released on the NES (known in Japan as the Famicom). In this game we will have to help the police solve a murder case with disturbing overtones.

You can see the recently released presentation trailer here.