Mexico City.- J Balvin arrived in Mexico City to please 100 lucky and special guests in the celebration of Rayo, his eighth studio album, now available on digital platforms.

A tuned 1997 Volkswagen Golf, which his father gave to the reggaeton singer when he was 17, was the main attraction at the entrance of the venue where he performed tonight in the Doctores neighborhood.

The 39-year-old Colombian is back to take over the urban music scene once again.

Wearing a tricolor shirt, apparently sporty, the Interpreter appeared at 10:15 p.m. on a small stage to the delight of a few, those considered authentic fans.

He did justice to almost all of the new ones, from “Bebé Que Bien Te Ves” with Feid, to “Polvo de tu Vida” with Chenco Coleone.

The singer took his time to praise the growing reggaeton scene in Mexico and thanked artists such as Uzielito Mix, El Malilla, Yeri Mua and Dani Flow.

“Before, reggaeton was seen as something bad and now it is the best there is. I feel very proud of what you are doing, you are the present and the future of reggaeton. Those who have escaped me know that all the love and all the respect,” he told those present.

With a cheering crowd, J Balvin was encouraged to sing fragments of his hits such as “La Canción”, “No Me Conoce” and “Mi Gente”, in a performance that lasted just over an hour.