The revelation of the American model in the autobiographical book “My body”, out on October 19th

Genoa – The video clip of “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams who in 2013 made her known all over the world, giving a surge to her career, Emily Ratajkowski does not keep a good memory. “It was the bane of my existence”, he declared a few years later to the English edition of the magazine “InStyle”. Now, the super model, very popular on social media and a few months ago became a mother, breaks the silence and explains the reasons why that professional moment does not count him among the happiest.

In “My Body”, her autobiographical book, to be released on October 19, Emily confesses that she was sexually molested by singer Robin Thicke right on the set of the clip of the controversial song, at the time at the top of the world charts for several months.

“Out of nowhere I heard the hands of a stranger clutching my breasts from behind. I instinctively walked away, looking at him. I did not react, not really, not as I should have, ”writes Emily Ratajkowski in her book, of which the Sunday Times has published some excerpts.

A version, his, which is also confirmed in the testimony of the director of the video Diana Martel who, noticing what was happening, would have ordered the singer to stop: “I remember that moment, when I saw what was happening, I started screaming ‘What are you doing? That’s enough, the shooting is over! ”.

Always according to the story of the two women, Thicke who in those years was doing excessive use of alcohol he would later apologize for the gesture he made.