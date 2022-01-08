Team situation: “We face the game with the hope of being able to improve in regularity and take another step in the league, with the idea of ​​being more sustainable in terms of performance in the league, which is the key for the season. Furthermore, the league is the main source that feeds us this season ”.

Distances in the table: “It is true that on the road we have cut the distance but it is insufficient, Atlético is 4 points ahead of us with a full lap left and there is still a lot to play, it is an important distance and that forces us to recover. We have to row to recover that disadvantage. But there is the League and Atlético is a huge challenge, they are not so regular at this stage of the championship but they can be. They must be in the fight for the league and they can be if they react. It is a match that will mark us that we are capable of doing against the team that marks the Champion, the current champion and one of the strongest in the league. It is a good test and we want to see how we are at the moment and what will mark if we are aspirants. Despite the casualties, we want to know where we are and it is something that we can see in this game ”.

Coup in the Cup: “We do not close our eyes to what happened in the Cup, but we must look at the league and each game gives us the answer and the content to which we must improve and grow. This is a test to see how the team is doing. The league is what will feed us and what makes you grow. And it is in the league that we want to demonstrate our credentials. This is a game that excites me, that feeds me and that makes me happy to face it and enjoy it. It’s a beautiful game for the people, for the team, for the club and for us as coaches. It’s a game that I’m very excited about ”.

Challenge at home: “We found a challenge for the fans, we need them to feel strong at home. With an opponent who is the league champion with what it means. We have the opportunity to be aspiring and to be close to them, although what worries me the most is how we react to a team like Atlético and how we are able to compete with them ”.

Athletic: “It’s a great team that I have a lot of respect for, you just have to look at my statistics with them.”

Absences in attack: “It is true that we have deficiencies in attack and we have players who have the ability to arrive and generate danger and goal. We are going to see how we are and with what we have we are going to play with attacking people who can help and generate options for goal. We have players to solve those problems at the top and we sure have solutions. “

Iborra option above with arrival: “Iborra when he was at Sevilla already played in those positions for some time, he is an intelligent player, but the idea is for the team to continue on the line it is in and not make variations.”

