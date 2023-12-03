Bournemouth already looks like its coach. After a start full of doubts, in which he was on the verge of being fired, Iraola seems to have finally managed to create a recognizable team, which puts into practice the football that made the Usurbil one of the most highly rated coaches on the continent. Three victories in four games had alleviated the situation for the Cherries, who faced the duel against Aston Villa with morale through the roof.

In front of them they had one of the fittest teams in the Premier League, which the previous day had managed to sneak into the top four. The game started well for Bournemouth. An error by Diego Carlos when the ball came out fell at the feet of Christie, who filtered it for Semenyo’s pass, which he defined with quality. The locals’ joy did not last long, because ten minutes later, Leon Bailey took a great shot after an individual play to beat Neto. Just two minutes later came the two controversial plays of the game. The referee forgave the second yellow card to Semenyo, the scorer of the first goal, after a fight in midfield that could well have led to his expulsion. In that same foul, Diego Carlos managed to put his team ahead, but the VAR annulled the goal due to a millimeter offside.

The second half began like the first, with Bournemouth punishing a loss by their rival. The young winger Milos Kerkez anticipated a long ball from Emi Martínez and continued his run to serve a great cross to Solanke, who turned and beat the Argentine goalkeeper. High pressure, recovery and lateral center, a goal made in Iraola. Aston Villa had to row against the current again. They took possession, but the Cherries defended themselves with order. John Duran had the tie midway through the second half, with a shot that hit the woodwork. When the game was languishing and Iraola’s team was happier with their promises, the tie came. A lateral cross from Diaby ended up on the head of Ollie Watkins, who took a spectacular shot to beat Neto.

The tie does not satisfy either of them. Bournemouth misses the opportunity to move away from the bottom zone with a prestigious victory, while Villa watches out of the corner of its eye as Tottenham approaches a Champions League place after equalizing in the duel that closes the day in England against Manchester City (3-3).