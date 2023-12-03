João Henrique Caldas (PL) says it is not a “guarantee of stabilization” in the region, but a “path”

The mayor of Maceió, João Henrique Caldas (PL), stated that the region close to the Braskem mine, located in the Mutange neighborhood, presents a “Trend remains towards decreasing sinking speed in the area”. The statement was made this Sunday (Dec 3, 2023).

Data from Maceió Civil Defense show that the average rate of deepening in the region is 0.7 centimeters per hour. Before, the average was 1 cm/h. The accumulated vertical displacement of the mine is 1.69 meters deep. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 578 kB).

João Henrique Caldas stated that of the 12 pieces of equipment that measure depth in the area, only 1 remains on alert. “We have already reached 6. That is, 50% of the equipment […] in warning sign”he declared.

However, the mayor said that this does not guarantee, “no way” that this is a stabilization in the region, but a “path”.

Watch (1min25s):

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On Wednesday (Nov 29), Maceió City Hall declared a state of emergency in the city for 180 days. The cause is the imminent risk of collapse of a Braskem mine, located in the Mundaú lagoon region, in the Mutange neighborhood. The following day, the risk map was expanded and, as a result, residents of the Bom Parto region were included in the relocation program.

According to the State government, the mines are caves opened by the extraction of rock salt during decades of mining, but which were being closed since the SGB (Brazilian Geological Service) confirmed that the activity carried out by Braskem caused the geological phenomenon in the region.

The governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB), created a crisis office to monitor the situation and possible collapses. If the scenario is confirmed, large craters could form in the affected areas.

Dantas criticized Braskem’s relationship with Maceió City Hall. He stated that the agreement reached between them is harming the population of the affected regions.

The government reported that monitoring in the region was reinforced after 5 earthquakes recorded in November alone. According to the general coordinator of the State’s Civil Defense, Colonel Moisés Melo, a rupture could cause a cascade effect on other mines.

“We don’t know the intensity, but it’s certain that a large part of the city will feel it. And we have other problems. If there is a disruption in this region, we could have several services affected, such as the water supply in part of the city and also the energy and gas supply. Certainly, the entire capital will feel the tremors if these chain caves rupture.”he said.