The mayor of Velsen has issued an emergency order in IJmuiden because of a protest action by the Defend group. These activists revolted against the corona policy on Sunday afternoon in a square in IJmuiden, which has since been swept empty by the police. According to a spokesman, the area was emptied “quite quickly” and peace has now returned. He could not say how many protesters were present.

The action group has announced demonstrations in various places in the Netherlands. For example, a lot of police are on the move at the Hilversum Media Park. The municipality of Hilversum has marked the area as a safety risk area; this means that police may stop, search or refuse groups and individuals.

Earlier in the day, the police said they had received indications that “groups want to disrupt the rule of law”. That was concluded on the basis of messages in closed groups on social media. The police have previously closed roads with large containers to stop anyone present. This was done ‘to keep the direction and control’ and ‘to maintain safety’.

A police spokesman denies that there would be a demonstration in Hilversum: he speaks of a scenario in which people are out for riots. The police do not know whether all the people who would come to the Media Park are affiliated with Defend. “They can also be sympathizers.” Sunday at the end of the afternoon it was quiet in Hilversum for the time being. “But the day is not over yet,” said the police spokesman.