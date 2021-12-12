In Vinovo, Montemurro’s team beat the Rossoneri 5-2, collecting the consecutive victory number 35: three points that are worth +8 over Sassuolo and the girls from Spugna, who by winning 3-2 against Lazio hook up to second place

Juventus does not allow itself to be distracted either by the efforts of the Champions League or by the thought of Thursday’s match with Servette which is worth a place in the quarterfinals. In Vinovo, Montemurro’s team beat Milan 5-2, collecting the consecutive victory number 35 on their incredible journey in the league: three points that give the Bianconere +8 over Sassuolo and Roma, who winning the derby 3-2 hooked the second place. Equal (1-1 between Empoli and Fiorentina). The championship now stops to make way for the Italian Cup (next weekend) and Supercoppa (5 and 8 January in Frosinone and Latina): it resumes on 15 and 16 January.

JUVENTUS-AC MILAN 5-2 – MARKERS 2 ‘Adami (M), 7’, 81 ‘Staskova (J), 36’ Bonansea (J), 68 ‘Longo (M), 74’ rig. Boattin (M), 94 ‘Hurtig (J)

Ganz’s Milan had the illusion of taking points away from Vinovo, but nothing to do: Juventus, already winter champions, won again, creating an eight-point gap between them and the rest of the group where Roma, the Sassuolo and the two Milanese are playing the Champions League. Yet it was Ganz’s team that took the lead in the second minute with Adami good at exploiting the only mistake of Salvai’s match. The reaction of the Italian champions was immediate and led to Staskova’s equalizer, who reiterated Giuliani’s rejection on Girelli’s (deflected) free-kick. To give Juventus the 2-1, a sensational mistake by the former Juventus goalkeeper Giuliani: ball stolen by Bonansea and first Juventus advantage. Bonansea herself then committed a penalty foul on Thomas. From the spot, however, Giacinti had to deal with Peyraud-Magnin’s save. In the second half, Ganz inserted Longo in place of Stapelfeldt: a good move, because Longo with a right from the edge put the 2-2 ball into the Juventus goal. To bring back the four-time champions of Italy, a penalty kick awarded by the referee at the hands of Arnadottir on a shot by Caruso and transformed by Boattin, with Staskova who closed the accounts by exploiting the second serious mistake of the afternoon of Laura Giuliani before of the definitive 5-2 by Hurtig which brought Milan to eight goals in two matches after three in the derby. To make the afternoon even more bitter for Milan, the knee injury to the Lithuanian Jonusaite, who entered a few minutes ago and was taken out on a stretcher.

ROME-LAZIO 3-2 – MARKERS 25 ‘Pirone (R), 28’ Bernauer (R), 35 ‘Visentin (L), 59’ rig. Martin (L), 73 ‘Glionna (R)

There were 19 points of difference between Rome and Lazio, but the Giallorossi had to suffer and a lot to win the first female derby of the capital. A fundamental success that allows Spugna’s team to rise to second place like Sassuolo, already beaten in the direct match. At the Tre Fontane (1100 spectators, 75% sold out), the match had started well for Roma who had gone 2-0 thanks to two headers by Pirone (who had scored an own goal shortly before, canceled for a foul di Fordos) and Bernauer, both on the right-hand corner of Giugliano. Before the break, however, Catini’s team (former Roma youth coach and Stramaccioni’s deputy) shortened the gap with Visentin. In the second half, Lazio equalized with a penalty by Martin awarded for handball by Di Guglielmo, but Roma after hitting a post with Serturini and a crossbar with Lazaro won it with a free kick from Glionna, the 200th goals in the history of women’s Roma. In the end, the Giallorossi captain Bartoli returned to the field, but on leaving the Tre Fontane he found his car scratched. The defender denounced the incident in an Instagram story, which was later removed: “I wanted to thank those poor Lazio fans for having scratched my whole car! Really congratulations, you are the ugly of football. You managed to prove it again today. Soon you will be back soon. in the series that belongs to you, B! See you on the return leg. Roma won! On and off the pitch “.

EMPOLI-FIORENTINA 1-1 – MARKERS 22 ‘Sabatino (F), 28’ Cinotti (E)

In the second derby of the day (the third of the weekend after the one on Saturday between Pomigliano and Napoli) a draw between Empoli and Fiorentina. It was the purple team who broke the deadlock with Sabatino, able to exploit a mess in the Empoli defense area and to score the eighth goal of his championship. Almost immediate the equal of Ulderici’s team with a left from Cinotti. Goalkeepers protagonists, with Empoli who can still complain for two crosses hit by Dompig in the first half (ball which then bounced off the line) and by Cinotti in the second half. However, Empoli closes the first round with a five-point advantage over the relegation zone, one less than Fiorentina, which has risen to 13.

