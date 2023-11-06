A large aircraft needs a long runway. But what do you do if the plane has to land in an open field? And that in Siberia?

Kone on board was seriously injured. The aircraft, an approximately 20-year-old Airbus A320, also apparently survived the landing on the grain field, which was necessary due to an impending fuel shortage, unscathed. From the airline’s perspective, it’s still a nightmare because the plane has been in the field since September 12th. Getting away from there is anything but easy. In the sparsely populated south of Siberia, dismantling and transporting the 20-year-old Airbus would probably mean total economic loss. Those responsible in Russia are thinking about launching the Airbus from the grain field using its own power. That would be a world premiere.

The history of the external landing is quite unusual. This was more of a safety landing than an emergency landing. During a safety landing, the crew still has various options for action and time, for example because only one engine of a multijet aircraft has failed or a technical problem can possibly be resolved in flight. During an emergency landing, however, there is no time and no other options than an immediate, controlled touchdown, for example in the event of a fire on board or after all engines have failed.