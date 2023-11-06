Before reviewing the ratings of foreign publications, if you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our review of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

The reviews of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and therefore we can find out how the new chapter of the series which sees the return of Kazuma Kiryu in the protagonist role was received by the international press. At the moment the verdict seems positive judging by votes awarded by critics.

A Kazuma Kiryu in great shape

Kazuma Kyriu and the new Agent fighting style

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name currently has a average grade of 82 on Metacritic for the PS5 version, the one with the highest number of tracked reviews.

The general sentiment would seem to be aligned with those expressed in our review, where we explained to you that the new chapter of the Sega series certainly represents an unmissable event for long-time fans and that despite the years classic formula is still fununlike the Dragon Engine which is starting to show the signs of time.

As usual you will also find a large number of missions and side activities and you will be able to juggle the new Agent fighting style. We were less convinced by the technical sector, with the Dragon Engine starting to feel the weight of the years, and by the presence of a single setting, where the previous chapters offered greater variety in this sense.