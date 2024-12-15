Next Sunday, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth celebrate the 14th anniversary of their wedding, and the Spanish actress has spoken to the Courier Mail Australian for talk about your relationship.

Pataky, who has two children with the actor (India, 12, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 10), has revealed what condition she gave Chris Hemsworth to move to live, in 2015, to Australia.

“That was my deal with Chris,” he explains. “I told him I was moving to Australia, but I wanted to live in a property, a farm, and have horsesand he knew it,” said the 48-year-old from Madrid.

Their dream came true and the family lives in a huge eight-bedroom mansion valued at 30 million dollarslocated on a massive 4.2 hectares of land in Broken Head, on the east coast of Australia.

About the secret of their successful marriage, Pataky said: “I think we all have this idea of ​​this beautiful dream of getting married and loving each other and everything being perfect, but It’s a lot more work than you think.“, said.

“It comes with a lot of challenges, but it’s nice to grow through them and learn from each other and how we change over the years and how we adapt to each other,” he continues.

“From the outside you may think that a marriage is perfect but everyone has their things and everyone still needs a lot of work,” adds the actress.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth got married just ten months after meeting each other and will celebrate 14 years of marriage on December 22, although she confesses that they rarely remember their anniversary.

The Spanish actress says that the date is easily forgotten because it is very close to Christmas and explained that They laugh about it every year.