Mexico City.- Justin Bieber has joined the list of celebrities like Katy Perry and Shakira who have participated in the pre-wedding shows of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, reported Times of Indian.

The ceremony was held in BKC Mumbai and was packed with Bollywood stars and lively dance performances by the Ambani family.

“Yesterday, July 5, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant enjoyed an evening filled with dancing to the tunes of several national and international artists, including Justin Bieber. The Ambani family hosted a vibrant musical evening at the NMACC in Mumbai,” the daily reported.

Various moments went viral on the Internet, especially one showing Bieber performing his popular songs “Boyfriend” and “Love Yourself.”

And as the Canadian singer’s song plays, the clip shows Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, a popular influencer among B-town youth, having a great time with the singer.

For his performance, the “Baby” singer opted for a white half-sleeved T-shirt paired with wide-leg pants, black boots and an elegant hat.