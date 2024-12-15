The last months of the Formula 1 season have been full of tension between the drivers and the FIA ​​- with the former exploding through their union – due to the decisions of the federation itself and the stewards. Now, Mohammed Ben Sulayempresident of the organization, has responded to the runners.

“The pilots talk and then say, ‘Where do you put the money? Why don’t we do this?’ But I don’t say: ‘Oh, sorry, what about you? Pilots earn more than $100 million. Do I ask them what they spend it on? No, it depends on them. They are within their rights,” said the leader, answering the pilots’ doubts about what the money from the fines is used for, according to the newspaper. Brand.

In this sense, Ben Sulayem has insisted that it is not a question that should concern the drivers, but only the FIA: “We do what we do with our money. It’s our business. It’s also the same with them and their money. “It’s your business.”

The president of the FIA ​​has also referred to the riders’ complaints about the continuous change of commissioners and the lack of a unified criterion in decision-making, ensuring that “They talk about professionalism, but they don’t want to pay for it”.

“I say it over and over again: stewards don’t grow on trees. It takes time to educate them. It takes time to train them. And then evolve them, that’s why we have a program. I see the idea of ​​having them maybe like in the Premier League, where referees They charge. But we don’t have money to do it“concluded Ben Sulayem.