The elected president of Argentina, Javier Mileiand the South African tycoon and businessman Elon Musk This Tuesday, they exchanged several messages through the social network

“Elon, we need to talk…”Milei expressed in a brief message in response to a video published by Musk in which the economist appears criticizing the idea of ​​social justice and praising liberalism on an Argentine television program.

The good relationship between Milei and Musk is not new, since the founder and director of SpaceX and Tesla had expressed his support for the liberal on November 19, after learning of the victory of the leader of La Libertad Avanza in the second round of the elections. .

“Argentina prepares for prosperity”Musk had assured at that time.

Shortly after, the future chancellor of the Milei Government, Diana Mondino, declared on social networks that the next Executive “is working” on the landing of the Starlink internet satellite system – owned by Musk – in Argentina, something that would happen in 2024, according to the company’s own plans.

The affinity between the two was seen for the first time during the election campaign, where one of Musk’s main journalists, the former star presenter of the American network Fox NewsTucker Carlson, interviewed Milei on his new talk show for X.

Tucker Carlson, former Fox News host.

Over the last few months, Carlson has interviewed several political figures on the global right such as the former president of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021), the Hungarian president Viktor Orbán or the leader of the Spanish political party Vox, Santiago Abascal.

These last two have already confirmed that they will attend Milei’s investiture this Sunday in Buenos Aires.

EFE