USA origins, ‘racer’ spirit

Imagine a sort of Red Bull made in USA, born from the imagination of a Missouri pilot with a decent but not excellent career and one of the main musical stars on the planet. Add to that a series of impressive results achieved in a couple of years spent competing in the main American car championship, a great desire to amaze and emerge on an international level and you’re done. This – in a nutshell – is the recipe for Team Trackhousethe American team that has his entry into MotoGP was made official today as new Aprilia customer team.

Trackhouse Racing’s project to conquer the world of motorsport is born three years agoin August 2020, when Justin Marks, an American driver at the end of his career, announces the birth of his new team. He has the economic means thanks to the ownership of a go-kart track and other family business initiatives and the initial intent is to make his way into the main American covered wheel championship, the NASCAR.

The stages of growth and Raikkonen’s arrival

In January 2021 the team begins its adventure in the Cup Series by fielding the Mexican driver Daniel Suarez and above all welcomes a partnership of the highest level, that of the singer Pitbull, who becomes co-owner of the stable. Things start to get more serious and in May Marks announces his intention to take over the operations of the NASCAR team he owns Chip Ganassi, one of the most celebrated and famous figures in American motorsport. No sooner said than done. The operation is successful and from 2022 Trackhouse will compete in the top American championship with two fixed cars, #1 and #99, involved in all 36 races of the championship.

The ambitious plan, however, is only just beginning. Trackhouse wants make themselves known far beyond the national borders of the USA and so on May 24, 2022 the creation of Project91a third car that is deployed part-time – mainly on tracks road course – and which has the objective of to have high-level international drivers race in the Cup Series. The first name is a shock for the entire world of motorsport and testifies to the incredible persuasiveness of Marks’ project: Kimi Raikkonen. The 2007 F1 champion races at Watkins Glen and then in Austin (at the beginning of 2023) without achieving great results, but the seed has now been planted.

The international ‘boom’ with Chastain and Van Gisbergen

On May 18, 2023, the team announces the selection of the New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen – legend of the Australian Supercars championship – for car #91 ahead of the Chicago race. The event represents a historic first time for NASCAR on a city track and ‘SVG’ performs the miracle: he wins the race, becoming the first driver in 60 years to triumph on his debut in the Cup Series, and projecting the Trackhouse team’s image around the world. For Marks and Pitbull, however, this is nothing new. It was already at the end of the 2022 season Ross Chastain’s ‘Hail Melon’ move went viral in the Martinsville race.

The driver from Florida, who needed to recover positions during the last lap to guarantee qualification for the championship final, invented a video game maneuver, intentionally crashing into the external wall of the short track to gain speed and overtake the rivals in front of him on the outside. He receives public compliments from drivers of all categories, among which the two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso stands out. A masterpiece of courage and madness which is viewed millions of times around the world, reflecting the essence of the Trackhouse team: fun and the desire to win.

A new challenge

In three seasons in NASCAR, Justin Marks’ team has already won six races and in 2022 they came close to winning the category with Chastain, who came second behind champion Joey Logano. In MotoGP, inevitably, the road will be uphill. But the Aprilia support and the Marks’ managerial skills they could give the Yankees unexpected results right away. Betting against newcomers, for those who don’t know them, could be quite risky.