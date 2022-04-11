Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said Elon Musk, the president and owner of US electric car maker Tesla, will not join Twitter’s board of directors, even though he has become the company’s largest single shareholder.

“Elon has decided not to join our council.. Elon’s appointment to the council would have been official on April 9, but Elon announced on the same day that he would not be joining the council,” Agrawal wrote on Twitter.

Agrawal added that Twitter remains open to any proposals from Musk.

Last week, Twitter announced the appointment of Elon Musk to its board of directors, one day after announcing Musk’s purchase of a new share of Twitter shares, becoming the largest shareholder in it, with a 9.2 percent stake in the famous social networking site.

According to Bloomberg News, Musk’s fortune is currently estimated at $288 billion.