Elon Musk confirms internet user information about the increase in characters on Twitter. 🇧🇷 Photo: reproduction

The billionaire and new owner of Twitter Elon Musk announced, this Sunday (11), that the number of characters in posts could rise from the current 280 to 4,000. The news was released in response to an internet user, but there is still no prediction of when the change should be implemented.

Since Musk took the helm of the company, a number of changes have been made to Twitter. One of them is the verification seal, which will have different colors for each type of profile: gold for companies, gray for government accounts and blue for individuals (famous or not).

Recently, Twitter reported that “it will no longer apply the policy against misleading information about Covid-19” and it was reported by journalists Bari Weiis that the platform had a “secret blacklist” of topics and accounts of conservatives to prevent them from grow on the platform.