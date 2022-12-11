Italy | A 57-year-old man is suspected of shooting three women in Rome – one of those killed was a friend of the prime minister

Three people died in a shooting in Rome on Sunday.

in Italy A 57-year-old man is suspected of having shot dead three women and wounded four other people on Sunday, the police say.

The shooting took place at the residents’ meeting of the man’s home in Rome. The shooter is suspected to have used a pistol that he had stolen from a gun rack.

“He came into the room, closed the door and shouted that he was going to kill us all. Then he started shooting,” an eyewitness told the Italian news agency Ansa.

The shooting is believed to be related to disputes between the man and the housing company. In a blog post he published in November, the suspect had complained that they were trying to drive him out of the building.

Italian far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni said on Facebook that one of the victims was his friend.

The victim known to Meloni is said to have been a 50-year-old mother of a ten-year-old child, who attended the meeting as a treasurer. The Prime Minister said that he hopes that justice will be done quickly for the arrested shooter.