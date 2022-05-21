The sixth tournament of the season maintained the ranking order, and although the eight best male and female pairs were in the quarterfinals, in those qualifiers everything jumped through the air, and in the first women’s semifinal this Saturday the forecast has been completely destroyed: Martita Ortega and Bea González separate the numbers one from the final, Gemma Triay and Alejandra Salazar, the first one who will not dispute, after having won four tournaments and with only one defeat to date.

Gemma and Alejandra had overcome Lucia Sainz and Marta Marrero with problems, and they were the only ones of the first four who were still in contention: Ariana Sánchez-Paula Josemaría (against Aranzazu Oosoro and Victoria Iglesias), Virginia Riera-Paty Llaguno (against Mapi Sánchez and Sofía Araujo) and Delfina Brea and Tamara Icardo (against Marta and Bea) were already out. That is to say, the heads of series will not be in the final, which will be unprecedented and will offer new protagonists.

In the semi-final, Marta and Bea imposed their physical condition. 6-1 and 6-4 against the number one, dominated, who could not find a way to overcome the winners. It is the first final of the season for them, and for Maxi Grabiel, retired last season and now the coach of both, more exultant than the players, perhaps because this final supports his new career.

In the men’s draw, the first two couples stayed in the quarterfinals, because Galán and Lebrón suffered a tremendous mental blackout against Lucho Capra and Maxi Sánchez and fell in two sets, and because Paquito Navarro and Di Nenno after a full start against Chingotto and Tello, lost concentration to lose 2-1. Sanyo and Tapia suffered against Belasteguín and Coello (2-1), and Lima and Stupa, who knocked out Momo González and Ale Ruiz (2-0), are the other couples in the semifinals.